DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: 1,000 Ukrainian refugees coming to East Sussex

Towns and cities have been destroyed and many thousands of civilians have lost their lives.

Reports suggest that more than four million people have left the country in search of safety.

These are mostly women and children and the majority have gone to neighbouring countries such as Poland.

For those seeking to come to the UK, there are two possible routes.

The Ukraine Family Scheme, where the applicant has an existing family member here, or via the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which requires a sponsor in the UK who is independently matched with refugees.

So far, approximately 1,000 people are coming to East Sussex via this route, most of them to various parts of Wealden.

All the councils in the county are working together with voluntary groups in order to ensure that appropriate support is in place and they are made to feel welcome.

It seems as if Bank Holidays are coming thick and fast at present.

Fortunately, the weather stayed fine for the Easter weekend and I hope that the same will be true at the end of the month, when one of the attractions is Magnificent Motors.

Taking place on the Western Lawns, on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1, this is an opportunity to view some truly amazing vehicles.

Some six hundred classic motors are expected across the weekend, including classic and vintage cars; steam engines; motor bikes and scooters.

Entrance to the event is free, but you will need a ticket.

This is in order to ensure that numbers can be managed safely.

Tickets can be obtained via the ‘Visit Eastbourne’ website. here

If you are not interested in cars, you can always enjoy the seafront market or a ride on the big wheel.

There is also a funfair for the kids.

A local Community Interest Company (CIC) who do some great work helping people to understand technology is Tech Resort.

One of their projects has been to refurbish old laptops and provide these free of charge to people in need, particularly young people who need them for their education.

They are currently looking for donations of second hand laptops which are less than ten years old and run Windows.

If you are able to help them, please drop them a line via their website https://techresort.org/contact/ I know that they would be pleased to hear from you.