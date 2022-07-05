David Tutt, leader of EBC: A revolutionary new idea coming to Eastbourne

David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

FOUNDRY, which is situated at The Beacon Centre, combines business, retail, leisure and wellness in one space.

Whilst town centres in many parts of the country are suffering as ever more retail takes place online, I welcome this revolutionary new approach which will help to maintain a vibrant presence in the heart of our town.

Opening this summer and backed by Legal and General, who own the Beacon, FOUNDRY is the first initiative of this kind in the country and will act as a pilot for other centres across the UK.

I was fortunate to be given a tour of the site by co-founder Adam Walker.

He explained to me how it will operate.

Walking the site which occupies two floors, I was impressed both by the scale of the operation and the vision to create something new.

On the ground floor you will find small independent retail units, whilst the upper floor offers a range of office work-spaces which can be rented by the day, week or month.

One of the things that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is that you don’t always have to be in the office.

This space is ideal for people who formerly travelled to the city and now work from home but would prefer to have other activities around them.

The other innovative new concept is the large timber amphitheatre which connects the two floors.

This provides communal meeting space for workers to network.

It will also be used to host community events and will benefit from a great sound system.

Adam tells me that there is considerable interest in FOUNDRY and that many individuals and businesses have already signed up.

They are currently inviting people who work from home and small, independent businesses who want to bring their products to the retail marketplace to book a tour.

If you are interested and would like to find out more, email [email protected] or visit the website here.