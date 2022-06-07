David Tutt, leader of EBC: A wonderful weekend of jubilee celebrations

David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

The weather was kind to us, with the rain mainly falling at night, which allowed celebrations to take place in the sunshine.

Steve Holt and the Eastbourne BID team did a wonderful job of decorating the town centre and organising the activities in a car-free LittleChelsea, whilst thousands watched the carnival which was organised by Mina O’Brien and her wonderful team of volunteers.

Plenty of street parties also took place, bringing neighbours together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and spend time together after two years of Covid restrictions.

This Saturday sees the return of the Youth Market in Terminus Road.

The first market which took place last year was hugely successful.

I remember there was a real buzz all through the town centre.

The young entrepreneurs and traders were selling a wide variety of food and hand-made gifts.

With rides for the children and live music on stage, I am sure the carnival atmosphere will be maintained.

Last Sunday, following months of speculation, Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922, announced that he had received 54 letters from Conservative MPs calling for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

The vote which took place on Monday evening saw Boris Johnson win but only by 211 votes to 148.

Conservative party rules mean that he will not face another vote for at least a year, but with more than 41 per cent of his own MPs wanting to see him replaced, his authority must be considerably weakened, which is not only bad news for him, but also for the country.

Judging by the reception that he received when arriving at the Queen’s thanksgiving service, when he was met with boos and jeers from the crowd, those MPs who voted against him are much more in tune with the public mood than those who saved his political skin.

With former party Leader William Hague calling Johnson’s position ‘unsustainable’, I don’t see this issue going away.