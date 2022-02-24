DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC COLUMN: Storm clean up operation was fantastic

SUS-150415-115741001

We saw trees uprooted, debris flying and part of the roof of the railway station blown away, resulting in road closures in the centre of town.

The clean up operation however was fantastic. Both Borough and County Council staff, the emergency services and teams from the utility companies pulled out all of the stops to get thing back to normal as soon as possible.

All are truly worthy of our thanks for a job well done!

The Covid rules are changing again, as the Prime Minister has announced that from February 24, all the remaining legal restrictions will be removed.

This includes the requirement to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test.

He also confirmed that, from February 21, the guidance in education to undertake twice weekly testing will be removed, and free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public will end from April 1.

However, the oldest age groups and those most vulnerable will still get free tests.

In terms of safeguarding the most vulnerable, The Secretary of State for Health has announced that a further booster jab will be available to those aged over 75 from the spring.

Only time will tell whether these changes are being introduced too soon.

I recognise that whilst the number of cases remains high the current impact of Covid appears to be less severe than it was before so many people had been vaccinated, but personally I would have preferred to see the restrictions maintained for a bit longer and fear that these changes will result in a spike in the infection rate.

For those who enjoy trying different real ale or cider, there are two events to look forward to.

The Beer and Cider by the Sea event returns to the Western Lawns between ay 20 and 22, whilst the ever popular CAMRA Beer Festival will be held at the newly refurbished Winter Gardens on the October 7 and 8.

Tickets for both events are now on sale and sell out quickly, so to book or find out more information you can visit https://www.visiteastbourne.com/beer-festivals