DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Plenty to see and do at the Towner

David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council

The shop area has moved, providing much more space in the foyer where groups can meet, and new signage creates a more modern environment.

Most of the exhibitions are free, including the Ravilious Gallery and the current display by multi-skilled painter, printmaker, illustrator, and tapestry designer Eileen Mayo. Entitled A Natural History, it runs until July .

Towner is also the location of Eastbourne’s independent cinema.

Recently reopened, this fully soundproofed cinema has extremely comfortable seating. The diverse schedule has something for everyone.

The Duke, River, Operation Mincemeat and Downton Abbey: A New Era are just some of the films showing during the next two weeks.

So, why not plan a visit?

The 2022 Springwater Festival organised by Plastic Free Eastbourne, comes to an end this weekend, but there is still time to get involved.

You could help clear our beaches of plastic waste washed up on our shores between 10am and 12noon this Saturday.

Saturday also features: Mermaids Purse Challenge; Big Seaweed Search Survey; Micro and Meso Plastic Surveys and Studio on the Beach. Booking details for all events can be found at https://www.plasticfreeeastbourne.co.uk/spring-water-festival-events

The beginning of June starts with a long weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and preparations are already underway to dress the town in red, white and blue.

Thanks go to the Eastbourne BID, which will be putting bunting up throughout the town centre. I know that many households will be making their own plans and that there will also be many street parties across the town.