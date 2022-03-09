DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EBC: Plight of Ukraine, and a jobs fair in Eastbourne

SUS-150415-115741001

We realise that we are witnessing a country being destroyed by relentless bombardment whilst the Ukrainian people refuse to be bowed as they seek to defend their homeland.

It must be clear to everyone now, including President Putin, that his claim that the Ukrainians were waiting to be liberated is wholly untrue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stories that are being reported cannot fail to cause anger, fear and sadness, as we see women and children who are trying to escape to safety coming under attack and missiles flying towards nuclear reactors.

Whilst we can only speculate where this may end, the immediate challenges for the West are to do all that it can to get aid into the country and find a safe haven for the millions of refugees who have been displaced from their homes.

I may be wrong, but it feels as if the UK has been slow to get the refugee programme underway.

The need is both immediate and desperate and so I hope that our government will remove any red tape that is causing delays and ensure that we, together with other European countries, provide a welcome for those who have lost so much.

Turning to events at home, Eastbourne is blessed with having many excellent charities and voluntary organisations.

One of these is People Matter, which has a great track record of helping people who may have found it hard to find employment, prepare for interviews and acquire new skills.

They have also done much to help local businesses find suitable employees.

On March 29, volunteers are organising a jobs fair, entitled Opening Doors, at Eastbourne Town Hall between 9.30am and 4pm.

If you are seeking employment why not look in.

You do not need an appointment; you can simply turn up and it is free to attend.

There will be an opportunity to meet potential employers and get advice on training opportunities and financial incentives.

People Matter are a friendly team who I know will be happy to help you.