Decaying tree overhangs Worthing town centre nursery's play area

A decaying tree in a Worthing conservation area needs to be removed as it is hanging over a children's play area, according to a town centre nursery's planning application.

Discovery Day Nursery, in Grosvenor Road, has made an application for tree works to Worthing Borough Council.

The plan is to fell and replace one willow tree in the Chapel Road Conservation Area.

Agent The Urban Surgeons says the willow would be removed to ground level. "The tree has significant stem decay. As it is heavily weighted over a children's play area, removal is the only practical option."

The willow is subject to a Tree Preservation Order and as such the plan is to replace it.