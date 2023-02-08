Plans to expand a block of flats in Lancing have been deferred by Adur District Council due to concerns over access, parking and a bin store.

The application from ECE Planning Limited, for St John’s Court, in Penstone Close, was discussed during a meeting of the planning committee on Monday (February 6).

If eventually approved, it will see a three-storey side extension and a recessed roof-top extension added to the building, providing an extra nine flats.

The council received nine letters objecting to the plans, with one concern being smells from a bin store – especially during hot weather – which was proposed to be set up close to one of the bungalows in Penstone Close.

Proposed new look of the building

While the applicant didn’t think it would be a problem, pointing out that the store would be enclosed, committee members were not so sure.