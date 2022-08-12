Decision due on 100 new Crowborough homes

On Thursday (August 18), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is expected to make a decision on an application to build 100 new homes on agricultural land between Walshes Road and Luxford Road.
The application is seeking reserved matters approval after outline permission was granted in November 2020. As such, it is seeking approval of the detailed design of the scheme, as it has already been granted permission in principle.
In a report to be discussed by the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that the layout, built form and landscaping as proposed will provide a high quality locally distinctive development that responds well to the constraints of the site, the local context and vernacular.
“It is recommended that Reserved Matters approval is granted subject to additional conditions.”
These additional conditions include glazing for windows that overlook adjoining gardens and protections for trees and hedgerows included within the development.
The final design now also includes a landscape buffer between the new homes and existing properties in Walshes Road.
While recommended for approval, the scheme has seen objections raised by some local residents (10 according to meeting papers) as well as both Crowborough Town Council and Rotherfield Parish Council.
Crowborough Town Council argues the scheme would be an overdevelopment of the site and would provide a poor mix of housing. The town council also criticised the plans for the scheme’s affordable homes (of which there would be 35) to be located in a single area, rather than being integrated throughout the site.