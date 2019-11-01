Decision due on 100 new Hailsham homes

An outline application for a major housing development in Hailsham is set to go before Wealden planners next week.

On Thursday (November 7), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is to consider outline proposals to build up to 100 homes on land off Station Road.

The site comes as the next step in the Cuckoo Fields and Ersham Road development, which was granted planning permission for up to 400 homes earlier this year.

Similarly to this larger site – also from developers Gleeson Strategic Land and Rydon Homes – the proposals have seen concerns raised by East Sussex Highways over the access at the Station Road and Diplocks Way roundabout.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a Wealden planning officer said: “It is well known that this junction requires upgrade works.

“The ESCC highway authority do not object to development but have requested the highway work be subject to Grampian style condition [where off-site works would be required before building begins].

“Lengthy discussions have taken place on this issue and it is accepted by all parties that the matter can be resolved via the CIL charging schedule.”

According to the report, these road improvement works would be likely to affect a village green next to the existing roundabout. As a result the developers have committed to providing a replacement green space within the 400-home development.

An illustrative master plan for the 100-home development also includes an area of open public green space, which would run alongside part of the Cuckoo Trail.

In all the development is expected to have a total of 35 per cent affordable housing.

While developers are seeking planning permission for up to 100 homes at this stage, planning officers say the final scheme is likely to be capped at 60 homes due to concerns about the impact of extra vehicle movements on the Ashdown Forest and Lewes Downs.

The scheme is recommended for approval subject to the signing of a legal agreement.

For further details of the application see planning reference WD/2019/1864/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.