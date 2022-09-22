Decision due on 183-home Shoreham development across four blocks of flats

Adur District Council’s planning committee will consider plans for 69- 75 Brighton Road, currently home to Frosts Cars, at its meeting on Wednesday (28 September).

Shoreham Brighton Road Limited’s plans include 183 flats – 80 of which would be one-beds with the remainder having two bedrooms.

The flats would be in four blocks between four and nine storeys high with space for seven shops on the ground floor.

CGI of the proposed Shoreham development

Previously the developer said it would not be ‘viable’ to build affordable homes but there are now plans to make 55 of the flats affordable.

Plans also include repairs to the riverside wall and space for a new shared pedestrian and cycle path.

Basement parking would have space for 81 cars.

The planning committee is being asked to endorse the plans on Wednesday.

CGI of the proposed Shoreham development

The site was earmarked for development by the council as part of the Shoreham Harbour Regeneration Area.

The Western Harbour Arm is expected to deliver 1,100 new homes by 2032 though the council is currently reviewing this following concerns from the local community.

Local Lead Flood Authority (LLFA) West Sussex County Council has asked for more information on how excess surface water will be managed.

Council planning officers have confirmed that water will be stored before eventually being released into the river in the event of a flood.

CGI of the proposed Shoreham development

WSCC’s highways department said traffic generated by the new homes would be ‘well within capacity’, though it is 125 car parking spaces short of the recommended level.

As the development is very close to the A259, ADC has asked for more information on ventilation and measures to reduce noise – which could be twice the recommended level for flats at the front of the site both during the day and night.

Around 28 people had their say on the newest designs with 125 comments on previous proposals.

Some are concerned with the scale of the development while others fear the commercial units could remain vacant.

CGI of the proposed Shoreham development

Council officers say the designs have been scrutinised twice by a design panel and the ground floor will allow for a ‘broad range of commercial activities’.

The Shoreham Beach Residents Association welcomed the addition of affordable housing but questioned the design choices saying that the flat blocks ‘could just as well be located in an inner city’ and were ‘much too tall’.

SBRA also called for more green space.

The developer will be asked to contribute almost £400,000 for open space outside of the development.

The Shoreham Society says the lack of parking is a ‘step too far’.

Planning officers explained that a sustainable travel plan and car club would be available to help address this.

CGI of the proposed Shoreham development

More information can be found at the council’s planning portal with the reference: AWDM/1473/21.

