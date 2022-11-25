Frontier Estates is seeking outline planning permission from Arun District Council for a site at Broadlees, Dappers Lane.
If the application is approved, details about scale, appearance, and landscaping would be submitted at a later date.
Frontier Estates has agreed to provide six affordable homes as part of the scheme.
A care home is currently under construction on the southern part of the site and the area is part of the Angmering North ‘strategic housing allocation’ which means the area should expect to see at least 800 new homes by 2031.
There are currently just over 1,000 homes under construction surrounding the site.
If approved, the 20 new homes would be accessed via Dappers Lane.
Angmering Parish Council have objected to the plans which it says would increase traffic along Dappers Lane and Water Lane.
It called for a footpath to be installed along Dappers Lane before any of the homes are occupied.
The parish council also wants to see drainage measures put forward due to previous flooding in the area.
Four residents objected, with some saying the junction with Water Lane is ‘already dangerous’.
However, highways authority West Sussex County Council said the plans ‘would not result in capacity concerns’.
But WSCC’s education arm did object, because there is no planned secondary school expansion for the developer to contribute towards.
Planning officers at ADC have recommended support for the application so further negotiations on developer contributions can take place.
They say a new Dappers Lane footpath is a condition of the care home’s planning permission and will be delivered ‘in the immediate future’.
On flooding, they said full drainage details would come forward later, adding that 20 homes ‘would not result in a harmful additional demand on local infrastructure such as GPs and dentists’.
“The site is in a sustainable location, with walking access to local amenities in Angmering, access to bus route 9 and Angmering Railway station 2.7km away,” reads the report.
The application will be decided on Wednesday (November 30) and more details can be found at ADC’s planning portal using reference: A/153/22/OUT.