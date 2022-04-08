Decision due on 22 ‘self-build’ Horam homes

On Thursday (April 14), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is due to consider an outline application to create 22 self- and custom-build plots on land in Chiddingly Road.

The scheme, which is recommended for approval, is proposed on land adjacent to a previously-approved application for 36 homes (known as the Horam Flat Farm site), with other approved or pending schemes nearby.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “Whilst the site is located outside the defined settlement boundary, the site is within a sustainable location and its development for housing would be acceptable.

Indicative layout of the proposed self and custom build homes

“The proposal would not result in any highway safety concerns, biodiversity or neighbour impacts. There would be no surface or foul drainage impacts. The development would provide a significant contribution to the council’s self build provision.”

It adds: “As such it is recommended that permission be granted contrary to the local plan, with the National Planning Policy Framework being a material consideration.”

While recommended for approval, the proposals have seen a number of objections from local residents. Objectors argue the scheme would be an overdevelopment of an ‘unsustainable’ site and would, together with other housing developments, put undue pressure on local infrastructure.

Similar objections have also been raised by ward councillor Susan Stedman (Con) and both Horam and Chiddingly parish councils.

However, the council has also received some local letters of support for the scheme.

If approved, the scheme would see the plots offered for individual sale, with buyers able to design and build their own homes or individually contract developers to do so. As an outline scheme, further details of the site’s layout and infrastructure would come forward as part of a later application.