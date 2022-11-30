Further proposals for a major housing development in Ringmer are set to go before council planners next week.

On Wednesday (December 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee are set to consider a full planning application to build 70 houses on a greenfield site between The Broyle and Round House Road.

While recommended for approval, the scheme has attracted objections from Ringmer Parish Council, who argue the scheme would be an ‘unsustainable development’.

A key concern of the parish council is the impact of extra cars causing further congestion at the Earwig Corner junction — an issue they say will be exacerbated by previously approved development in Ringmer.

Artist's impression of the proposed new Ringmer homes

Nevertheless, no objections have been raised by East Sussex Highways on these grounds, subject to conditions.

Traffic impact had also been a key concern for the 100-home development at Broyle Gate Farm, which was granted planning permission at appeal earlier this month.

The site itself is bordered by two smaller housing developments — of 30 and 16 homes — which have already been approved by Lewes District Council.

Part of the reason for a recommended approval is down to the district falling short of government housing targets. In this circumstance, national planning rules set out that there should be a ‘tilted balance’ in favour of development going ahead.

If approved the scheme would be entirely made up of two- and three-bedroom houses. 17 of these two-bed and 11 of the three-bed houses would be affordable properties.