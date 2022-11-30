Decision due on detailed design of 26-home development in village north of Lewes

The next stage of a controversial housing development in Barcombe is set to go in front of Lewes planners next week.

On Wednesday (December 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider proposals to build 26 new homes on land north of High Street. also known as the Bridgelands site.

The scheme comes as a reserved matters application, with planners having already approved the principle of development last year. It is recommended for approval by planning officers.

Despite this, opposition to the scheme remains fierce, with more than 73 residents raising objections to the proposal. Objectors’ concerns cover a wide range of issues, including: infrastructure; highways access; and the impact of the development on the character of the area.

Proposed layout of the Barcombe development

Flooding and drainage issues have also proven to be a particular concern.

One objector, local resident Robin St.Clair Jones, even commissioned their own drainage survey. It argues that a range of factors on the site mean the layout proposed by developers would need significant revisions, meaning the scheme could not possibly be delivered as set out in the application.

While the specific issues raised by this survey is not covered in a report set to go before the committee, it confirms that East Sussex County Council (as lead flood authority) has raised an objection pending further technical details.