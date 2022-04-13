Decision due on Eastbourne block of flats

On Tuesday (April 19), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee are set to consider an application to build a three-storey apartment building on land behind 48 St Leonards Road.

The site, which already has outline planning permission for a three-storey building containing nine flats, was previously used as a car park for the Esher House and St Mary’s House office buildings.

The proposed building, which would front on to Commercial Road, would contain 17 flats, 16 of which would be one-bedroom properties. The final flat would be a two-bedroom property.

Artist's impression of the block of flats

Unlike the previously approved scheme, the proposed building would not include any off-street parking spaces for its residents, something which has come in for significant criticism from objectors.

Planning officers, however, say the site is considered to be in a ‘highly sustainable location’ with good access to public transport and amenities. This, they say, means the scheme can be approved without off-street parking.

Objectors have also raised concerns about the potential loss of light as a result of the new building, but officers say surrounding buildings would still have enough light to comply with national standards.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposal represents the utilisation of an underused brownfield site within a highly sustainable location and, therefore, accords with key objectives set out in the National Planning Policy Framework.”

It adds: “The proposal does not include any provision for car parking. However, the site is considered to be in a highly sustainable town centre location and a number of similar schemes have been approved with zero parking in the recent past, in line with objectives to reduce car ownership and encourage uptake in more sustainable forms of transport.”