Decision due on expansion plans for Peacehaven nursery

Proposals to expand a children’s nursery in Peacehaven are set to go before Lewes planners next week.

On Wednesday (January 8), Lewes District Council’s planning committee are expected to consider an application seeking to expand Wild Monkeys Childcare, a children’s nursery in Glynn Road.

The nursery currently operates out of a building which is used as both a commercial premises and a family home, with the ground floor and garden used for childcare during opening hours.

However, the application seeks to change this mixed use, allowing the whole building to be used as a nursery. While there are no extensions to the building planned, this would see the nursery’s floor space increase and allow it to increase its intake from 20 to 40 children.

The nursery is also seeking a minor increase to its opening hours, allowing it to open at 7.30am rather than 8am. It would continue to close at 6.30pm and only open for business during the week

The application, however, has proven to be controversial with neighbours, with planners receiving 14 letters of objection as well as a petition with 47 signatories (from 33 addresses).

However, the application also received 59 letters of support.

Objectors argue the proposals would cause increased disruption to the surrounding residential area, including its effect on parking and traffic.

The application is also opposed by Peacehaven Town Council, which is recommending the proposals be refused.

Despite these concerns, the application is recommended for approval by planning officers.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is considered that the proposed use represents the provision of a community facility within a sustainable location that would serve a growing local population.

“Subject to the adherence to management plans relating to noise and travel, it is considered that the expanded nursery use could operate without an unacceptable detrimental impact upon the amenities of neighbouring residents or upon highway functionality.”

Conditions proposed by officers would require the nursery to put in place a travel plan and limit opening hours to weekdays (although staff can access the site for maintenance and training at weekends).

The conditions would also limit the number of children using the garden at any one time and limit its use to no more than three hours in any one day, with at least two hours between play sessions.

The building would also revert back to a residential home should the nursery permanently close. This is intended to guard against the building becoming a purely commercial property in future.

For further details see application reference LW/19/0493 on the Lewes District Council planning website.