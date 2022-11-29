Planners will soon decide proposals for 34 extra homes at a 600 home Lancing development.

Plans for phase 2 of ‘New Monks Farm’ were submitted in January and include 34 more homes than originally planned.

This would result in 634 new homes across both phases of the development – also known as New Monks Park – with phase 1 ‘at an advanced stage of construction’.

Works are also progressing on the new roundabout and country park.

Artist's impression of the proposed new homes

Permission was also granted for a country park; relocation and extension of the Withy Patch Gypsy and Traveller site; permanent access via a new A27 roundabout; landscaping; two additional football pitches; and a school.

If approved, there would be more two and three bedroom homes and fewer four and five bedroom homes with a total of 116 affordable homes.

Adur District Council’s Planning Committee will discuss the application on Wednesday (30 November).

A number of design changes have been made since January.

This followed comments from the planning department, including concerns about the more traditional design of some buildings.

A design statement submitted with the planning application reads: “[Cala] have carefully considered comments relating to the northern area of the site, including the design of the apartment buildings situated on the main entrance boulevard, some aspects of the site layout and the provision of communal amenity space.

“We consider that the proposed improvements made in response to the council’s comments on the application will provide a development which meets the aspiration for a high-quality scheme to complement the successful first phase of the overall development.”

Officers were pleased with the changes, including more communal space for the apartments, but were ‘disappointed’ at the more ‘traditional’ designs.

Changes include separating some apartment blocks into smaller buildings; reconfiguring car parks; and creating more green space.

A total of 709 parking spaces are planned though local highways authority West Sussex County Council wants twice as many EV charge-points.

National Highways is satisfied that the increased housing won’t ‘materially affect’ road safety.

Planning officers have recommended the homes for approval, saying they would make a key contribution to the council’s housing targets.

Officers acknowledged local concerns about increased pressure on infrastructure but said ‘key infrastructure will be provided’.

Southern Water previously said reinforcements to the sewer network to deal with increased demand could take 24 months or more but the company believes the developer now has a suitable solution.

Three objections were received with some highlighting the impact on nature.

Natural England has asked for further information to determine the impacts on the Adur Estuary SSSI and the South Downs National Park.

