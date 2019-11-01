Decision due on Hellingly housing development details

Wealden planners are set to decide on proposals for a 59-home development in Hellingly at a meeting next week.

On Thursday (November 7), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is to consider a reserved matters application to build 59 homes across two parcels of land between New Road and Amberstone Road.

The proposals were granted outline planning permission earlier this year, with planners only set to consider details of its layout, scale, appearance and landscaping, rather than the principle of developing the site.

The scheme comes as the second phase of the 460-home Hellingly Green development brought forward by developer Bellway Homes.

In a statement submitted as part of its application, a spokesman for Bellway Homes said: “The proposed layout is considered attractive and legible. It preserves residential amenity, follows the pattern of development within the locality and allows for sufficient landscaping and parking.

“The detailed design of the dwellings provides a high quality architectural approach to the site and its surroundings which will offer high quality and sustainable living conditions and accommodation, responding positively to its context.

“In light of the above, it is considered that the reserved matters proposals offer a high quality solution to the site in accordance with the broad principles of the outline consent.

“Accordingly, it is requested that this reserved matters application be granted.”

The scheme, which is recommended for approval, would include 21 affordable housing units – equal to 35 per cent of the total housing mix.

These would be likely to include a number of one-bedroom flats, as requested in an amendment by Wealden District Council’s housing team.

It also includes off-street parking and a children’s play area.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a Wealden planning officer said: “The application site already benefits from outline planning consent for the construction of up to 59 dwellings.

“The scheme proposes 35 per cent affordable housing. Subject to the amendments requested, it is recommended that reserved matters approval is granted subject to the additional conditions.”

For further details see planning reference WD/2019/1425/MRM on the Wealden District Council website.