Decision due on homes in Polegate back garden

On Thursday (August 12), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is set to consider an application to build two three-bedroom chalet bungalows in the back garden of a property known as Blenheim in Dittons Road.

The application has been called in by ward councillor Angela Snell due to concerns the scheme would be an overdevelopment and result in a loss of privacy for neighbours.

She also pointed to a nearby proposal which was refused under similar circumstances.

Officers take a different view, however, arguing the houses would be “sustainable” development and as a result should be approved under national planning policies.

In a report to the committee, a council planning officer said: “It is recommended permission be granted, contrary to the local plan, with the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) being a material consideration.

“Policies within the NPPF indicate that consent should be granted as the proposal represents sustainable development, the limited harm from the development to the character of the area and residential amenities not significantly and demonstrably outweighing the benefits to housing supply of well designed dwellings that are not isolated and which have reasonable alternatives to the private car.”

As part of the plans, a number of existing outbuildings in the garden would be demolished.

The applicant is also seeking permission to widen an existing vehicle access at Blenheim to create space for the additional properties.

Each home would have two parking spaces and a garage. In a separate application, permission was granted to split Blenheim into two homes, with three parking spaces to be shared between them.

While there would be a further unallocated parking space for visitors, a number of objectors have raised concerns about whether this would be enough space for all the properties and whether it would lead to additional parking pressure in the local area.