Decision due on large solar farm in Steyning

The application, for land north of Huddlestone Farm, near Steyning, has been recommended to the planning committee for approval and will be discussed during a meeting on Tuesday (September 20).

If approved, the Adur Valley Solar Farm will be built across parts of two fields in Horsham Road – an area of approximately 27.2 hectares – and will generate 18MW per year.

It will take around seven months to build and will have an expected life-span of 40 years.

Proposed layout of the solar farm at Huddlestone Farm in Steyning

The council has received more than 100 letters supporting the plans and 21 objections.

This will be the second time such an application for the site has been considered by the council.