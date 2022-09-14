Decision due on large solar farm in Steyning
Plans to build a solar farm which will generate enough energy to power around 4,500 homes for a year are to be considered by Horsham District Council.
The application, for land north of Huddlestone Farm, near Steyning, has been recommended to the planning committee for approval and will be discussed during a meeting on Tuesday (September 20).
If approved, the Adur Valley Solar Farm will be built across parts of two fields in Horsham Road – an area of approximately 27.2 hectares – and will generate 18MW per year.
It will take around seven months to build and will have an expected life-span of 40 years.
The council has received more than 100 letters supporting the plans and 21 objections.
This will be the second time such an application for the site has been considered by the council.
In 2014, plans for a 16MW farm covering 35 hectares was refused by HDC.