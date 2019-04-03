Decision due on latest phase of North Street Quarter development

A decision on the latest phase of the North Street Quarter development in Lewes is set to be made next week.

A hybrid planning permission for the scheme was granted planning permission in 2016. Phase one was given full permission and outline permission was granted for phases two and three.

Aerial view of Lewes with a CGI impression of the new North Street Quarter development.

The total scheme will see 416 new homes built alongside commercial floorspace, a health hub, flood defences, new public realm and public car park.

A reserved matters planning application for phases two and three, which includes 178 residential units, is set to be discussed by the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning committee on Thursday April 11.

This part of the scheme mainly focuses on the western part of the site between Phoenix Place and The Pells including up to the River Ouse.

It contains a higher proportion of larger family sized homes when compared to the overall scheme of 416 dwellings.

CGI of second and third phases of North Street Quarter development

Of the 178 units there would be 11 one-bed flats, 24 two-bed flats, 21 two-bed houses, 52 three-bed houses and 70 four-bed houses.

The new residential frontages at the northern end of the riverside would face on to a green embankment, making a transition from the more urban flood walling to the south to the undeveloped riverside character further upstream.

In their report planning officers concluded: “It is considered that this proposal, for the appearance and landscaping for phases two and three of the North Street Quarter scheme, would make a significant positive contribution to the appearance of Lewes town, its legibility and permeability including connecting the river with the wider area.

“The proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the local area and it would conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the national park.

CGI of second and third phases of North Street Quarter development

“In coming to this conclusion special attention has been paid to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character and appearance of the Lewes Conservation Area.”