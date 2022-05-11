The application, from Frontier Estates Ltd, will be discussed at a planning committee committee on Thursday May 19.

If approved, the three-storey building will sit on a triangular patch of land on Kings Way, north of the railway line.

The council has received 12 objection letters, with concerns including overdevelopment of the site, poor design of the building and whether there is actually a need for another care home.

Artist's impression of proposed new Burgess Hill care home

Planning officers, though, have recommended the application for approval.

Their report said: “The proposed design, layout and scale of the development is considered acceptable and it would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the area.”

As well as 68 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, the care home would include communal lounges, quiet spaces, dining areas, assisted bathrooms, a hair salon and café.