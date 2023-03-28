The next stage of a major housing development is set to go in front of Wealden planners this week.

On Thursday (March 30), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is set to consider a reserved matters application connected to plans to build 50 houses on land to the south of Framfield Road in Blackboys.

The scheme was previously granted outline planning permission at committee meeting in December 2020, despite some strong opposition from local residents at the time around its size and the sustainability of the site.

The previous application means the development has already been approved in principle, with the planning committee asked to consider the details of the development, such as its layout, design and scale.

CGI of proposed Blackboys development

All these details are considered to be ‘acceptable’ by council planning officers, who have recommended the scheme be approved.

In a report to the committee, a Wealden planning officer said: “It is considered that the proposed layout, scale, appearance and landscaping presented within this reserved matters stage application are acceptable.

“Consequently, the proposal would represent sustainable development as defined in the National Planning Policy Framework. Material considerations indicate that the application for approval of reserved matters following outline approval is acceptable”

The proposed scheme would be made up of 13 two-bedroom houses, 16 three-bedroom homes, 15 four-bedroom houses and six five-bedroom houses. Of these 18 units would be classed as affordable homes, including 11 affordable rental houses of various sizes.

