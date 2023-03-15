Council plans to build housing in place of a car park in Camber are set to go before Rother planners next week.

On Thursday (March 16), Rother District Council’s planning committee are set to consider proposals to build 10 houses at a pay and display car park, known as the former putting green site, in Old Lydd Road.

The plans, which come from the council itself, have attracted a significant amount of local objections, with concerns including the site’s density, the loss of public car parking and design among other issues.

Residents have also raised concerns about the houses becoming holiday lets rather than full time homes.

Proposed layout of the new homes

These concerns are not shared by the council’s planning officers, which are recommending the scheme be approved, in part because the site has already been allocated for housing within the district’s local plan.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a Rother planning officer said: “The proposal is a well-designed and sustainable residential development which will deliver 10 dwellings (with a policy compliant four affordable housing units) on an allocated housing site and will have an acceptable impact on the environment.

“Planning permission should be granted, subject to a legal agreement to secure the affordable housing, and subject to appropriate conditions.”

While a council-submitted scheme, the site is not to become council housing, with six of the ten homes to be sold on the market. Of the remaining four, one would be sold at a reduced price to a first time buyer with three to be used as affordable rentals.

