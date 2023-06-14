Proposals for a new medical centre in Bexhill are set to go in front of Rother planners next week.

On Thursday (June 22), Rother District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application seeking permission to build a three-storey medical centre as part of the Rosewood Park development in Brooklands Road.

The new facility, which would be built on land opposite the Earlsfield Court care home, would act as new premises for both Little Common Surgery and Old Town Surgery, although the latter is expected to continue a satellite presence from its existing building.

In a report set for consideration by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The new medical centre is to be welcomed in the context of Rother Local Plan … which supports the provision of primary healthcare facilities where identified as necessary to meeting the needs of the future population.

Proposed layout of the new medical centre

“A need for a GP surgery of around 1,700sqm was determined by the Primary Care Network and approved by the Clinical Commissioning Group.

“Furthermore, the provision of a GP surgery as part of the larger Rosewood Park development was envisaged through the original outline planning permission (RR/2012/1978/P), and this current application would realise that intention.”

The application also seeks permission to build three light industrial buildings on the same site. In all these buildings are set to include nine individual units, with each offering between 195 sqm to 240 sqm of space suitable for “flexible business uses”.

While recommended for approval, the proposals have attracted a small number of local objections. These objections are largely due to concerns about increasing traffic along Barnhorn Road. The scheme has also attracted several supporters, however.

Although considered to be accessible by public transport by planners, the new medical centre is also expected to have a large car park, with around 85 car spaces plus cycle and motorcycle parking. It is also expected to include electric car charging ports.

The Council acquired the land in 2019 with outline planning permission granted in 2014.

Rother describes the scheme as a great opportunity for the council to deliver significant benefits to the local community, by improving local healthcare facilities and increasing job opportunities

