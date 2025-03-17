The next stage of a Horam housing development is set to go in front of Wealden councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (March 20), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is due to consider a reserved matters application connected with proposals to build 46 homes on land to the east of the Rosemead Estate in Horebeech Lane.

The scheme, from developer Matthew Homes Limited, secured outline planning permission at appeal last year, meaning the principle of development on the site has already been agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This application only seeks approval for the scheme’s layout, scale, appearance and landscaping, which Wealden planning officers say should be granted.

The Horebeech Lane, Horam, site plan. Pic: contributed

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “It is considered that the layout, built form and landscaping as proposed will provide a development that is responsive to the constraints of the site, and the local context and vernacular.

“It is recommended that reserved matters approval is granted subject to additional conditions.”

While recommended for approval, the scheme has seen objections raised by a number of local residents. These objections cover a wide range of issues, including the design of the properties and the size of the homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horam Parish Council has also objected, presenting the district council with a long list of concerns, including the site’s parking arrangements, layout and housing mix. The parish council also said the scheme was in conflict with Horam’s neighbour

Wealden planning officers say the scheme has undergone some changes as a result of these concerns, such as an increase in the number of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. The developer has also moved an electrical substation to another part of the site due to concerns about its impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Objectors have also raised concerns about whether Horam’s foul sewer network would be able to cope with the additional homes.

Officers say these concerns are not directly tied to the reserved matters application, as the issue has already been addressed through conditions attached to the outline planning permission. These conditions require the council to receive and approve details of the foul sewage system’s capacity prior to any of the homes becoming occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar condition recently prevented the 38-home Old Orchard House development, which lies to the south of the Rosemead Estate on the other side of Horebeech Lane, from moving ahead.

The proposed homes are made up of: four one-bedroom maisonettes; six two-bedroom houses; 23 three-bedroom houses; 12 four-bedroom houses; and one five-bedroom house. Of these, 16 units would be classed as affordable housing.

For further information on the plans see application reference WD/2024/2006/MRM on the Wealden District Council website.