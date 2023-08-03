Plans to build 64 flats on a Haywards Heath car park are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council.

CGI of proposed new flats (Image: Frontier Estates)

The application from Frontier Estates (EG) Ltd seeks permission to clear the Harlands Road car park and build 48 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom flats in a six-storey block.

A report to the district planning committee, due to be discussed on Thursday August 10, said the development would have no affordable housing as ‘the applicants have demonstrated that the scheme would not be viable’ if they were included.

Instead, they will pay a commuted sum of £155,458 to be used for affordable housing elsewhere.

The site is allocated for housing in the Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan.

It has been before the committee before, with previous planning permission for a four-storey block of 40 flats given in 2020.

Some 35 letters of objection to the application have been received by the council, along with an objection from the town council.

Concerns include over-development of the site, with the six-storey block considered to be too large.

Others worried about whether the access onto Harlands Road would be safe, while some felt houses should be built rather than flats.

The plans are recommended for approval. Officers said in their report: “It is considered that the principle of development is acceptable. The site is located within the built up area of Haywards Heath and occupies a sustainable location close to the town centre, the railway station and various local services. The site is also allocated for residential development in the Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan.”