A supermarket chain’s plans for a ‘comprehensive redevelopment’ of Peacehaven town centre are set to go before Lewes councillors next week.

On Wednesday (April 19), Lewes District Council’s Planning Committee is set to decide proposals to demolish the Meridian Centre, replacing it with a Morrisons superstore, ten smaller retail units and a new library space.

The plans, which were first revealed by the supermarket chain back in 2021, also include some enhancement of the Community House building and the creation of a pedestrian ‘town square’ area.

The application has been recommended for approval by council planning officers, who say the scheme will create around 390 full time equivalent jobs and improve the current site.

CGI of proposed redevelopment

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The supermarket that currently occupies the site dominates the shopping centre, taking up the bulk of what active frontage there is, resulting in the small units in the arcade feeling secluded and unable to engage with the public realm.

“This constraint, combined with the confusing access arrangements for the shopping centre and the general oppressive appearance of the centre are considered to be a root cause of the poor occupancy levels of units within the arcade.”

They added: “Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would provide a cohesive, engaging and clearly identifiable collection of buildings that would create a welcoming public environment which would encourage people to spend time in the town centre, increasing footfall for shops and other businesses.”

While the proposals have seen a significant amount of public support (including from Peacehaven Town Council), there have been some objections from local residents.

Objectors’ concerns include the loss of the shopping facility during construction, the potential for increased traffic in the area and the loss of several mature trees from the site. This last point has been identified as a ‘harm’ by planning officers, but is considered to have been adequately mitigated and outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.