A developer’s bid to retain controversial hoardings surrounding the former bus station in Lewes is set to go in front of council planners next week.

On Wednesday (August 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee are set to consider a retrospective application, which seeks temporary permission to retain the hoardings and gates surrounding the former bus station and Zu Cafe site in Eastgate Street.

The hoardings were erected in November last year, around two months after Generator Group, the developer behind the application, withdrew permission for buses to use the land. This followed the refusal of a planning application seeking permission to build 40 homes on the site.

In planning documents, a spokesman for Generator Group argues that the hoardings are necessary to prevent vandalism, break-ins and other antisocial behaviour.

The spokesman said: “Since Lewes Bus Station ceased active use, the site and its buildings have remained derelict for an extended period of time, becoming vulnerable to the potential for anti-social behaviour.

“There have been numerous attempted break-ins, graffiti and other forms of vandalism, alongside alcohol and drug abuse. The site is particularly vulnerable at night, which has resulted in noise disturbance and littering.”

This view has been disputed by residents and several local groups, including Lewes Town Council. In short, objectors say antisocial behaviour has only arisen because of the bus station’s closure and argue the hoardings actually attract, rather than deter, these issues.

Objectors also argue the hoardings are ‘unsightly’ and ‘redundant’, given the refusal of the initial development plans.

Those plans were refused by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) in September last year. It was refused on a number of grounds, including: the lack of affordable housing; the scale and mass of the proposals; and the lack of provision for a replacement bus station.

However, Generator Group is currently seeking permission for a revised version of these plans, with 37 rather than 40 homes. This scheme would be made up of three houses and 32 flats.

Despite local concerns, council planning officers are recommending the application be approved. This, they say, is because the hoardings are considered acceptable as a temporary measure while other planning applications progress.

Planning officers also say that councillors must not take into account issues around the closure of the bus station or its impact on the local community as they do not form a direct part of the application.

A council planning spokesman said: “It is noted that the objections received are partially concerned with the closure of the bus station and the impact that this has had on the local community.

“The application before the committee is only for the erection of hoardings and a security gate around the former bus station and Zu café site.

“The former use of the site is not a material consideration of this application and the application before the committee should be assessed on its own merits.”

