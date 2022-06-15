Decision due on revamp of well-used Bognor Regis public toilets

A planning report outlines the changes: “Internally the cubicles will be replaced and the building will form a unisex unit opening onto a wide central community area. Basins and dryers would be contained in each cubicle.”

Arun District Council’s Economy Committee gave the green light to the refurbishment in January and is expected to cost £250,000.

The refurbishment is needed according to the council, as the toilets are among the ‘most well used’ and are subject to ‘frequent anti-social behaviour’ including ‘drug dealing in the closed communal area’.

The Bedford Street toilets in Bognor Regis are due for a major revamp.

“The design is proposed to help combat this anti-social behaviour,” says the document.

The central communal area has no roof and the scheme would have two accessible toilets, one with baby changing facilities.

Changes are ‘predominantly internal’ and would have a ‘modest impact’ on the outside appearance, say planning officers.

Bognor Regis Town Council has not objected despite some members originally expressing concern about ‘the safety of women in unisex toilets’.

Three members of the public have objected to the scheme, namely due to the fact it will be unisex and men and women will share spaces.

One claims it ‘would be unsafe to have unisex toilets’ with another asking if the right to privacy of ‘both males and females’ had been considered.

Officers said this had been considered and did not expect the plans to infringe anyone’s right to privacy.