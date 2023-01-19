Proposals to convert a former visitor centre back into housing are set to go before Hastings town planners next week.

On Wednesday (January 25), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider a change of use application connected to part of the South Lodge building in Maze Hill.

The property, formerly used as a visitor centre and exhibition space, makes up half of an arched building used as the entrance to St Leonards Gardens in Maze Hill. It was built in 1829 as part of James Burton’s development of St Leonards.

The application comes from the council itself, which is currently seeking to sell the Grade II listed property to a private buyer.

South Lodge building in Maze Hill

In a listing with Dyer and Hobbis, the council is seeking offers of £395,000 for the building’s freehold. According to the listing, the property is set out over three floors and has its own private garden.