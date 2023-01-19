Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Decision due on turning former Hastings visitor centre into housing

Proposals to convert a former visitor centre back into housing are set to go before Hastings town planners next week.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 9:27am

On Wednesday (January 25), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider a change of use application connected to part of the South Lodge building in Maze Hill.

The property, formerly used as a visitor centre and exhibition space, makes up half of an arched building used as the entrance to St Leonards Gardens in Maze Hill. It was built in 1829 as part of James Burton’s development of St Leonards.

Hide Ad

The application comes from the council itself, which is currently seeking to sell the Grade II listed property to a private buyer.

Most Popular
South Lodge building in Maze Hill
Hide Ad

In a listing with Dyer and Hobbis, the council is seeking offers of £395,000 for the building’s freehold. According to the listing, the property is set out over three floors and has its own private garden.

The application is recommended for approval. No external alterations are proposed.

HastingsGrade II