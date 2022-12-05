The next stage of a major housing development in Hailsham has been deferred, due to concerns that flooding could ‘pose a risk to life of children’.

On Thursday (December 1), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South considered a reserved matters application, connected to plans to build 241 new homes on land west of Ersham Road.

As the site was granted outline planning permission in 2020, planners were deciding on detailed technical matters, rather than the overall principle of development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These technical matters included drainage, as a culvert running though the site posed a risk of flooding.

Flood map

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex County Council (as lead local flood authority) had not objected to the proposals, as it considered that the developer’s plans would mitigate any hazard from this flooding, as long as appropriate conditions were put in place.

Even with these conditions, however, the county council had said the mitigated hazard would still pose a ‘risk to life of children’ in some flooding events, due to the location of a designated play area on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While recommended for approval by planning officers, committee members had grave concerns about this risk and argued more should be done to reduce it.

Committee chairman Susan Stedman (Con) said: “It is the most extraordinary thing I have ever read in a commentary and I have been doing this for very nearly 20 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I would be happy to support a deferral and give our officers the chance to come back with a report [where] we would not have to put our name to danger to children. I’m not prepared to put my name to that.”

Her concerns were shared by all of the committee, which unanimously voted to defer the scheme so further efforts can be made to reduce the risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr David White (Ind) said: “I just wonder if there isn’t a better layout that could be achieved that would remove all of the flood risk if we looked at a lower density.”