Retrospective plans to allow a bus company to use part of a college car park as a depot have been deferred by Worthing Borough Council for further discussion.

Compass Travel has already moved on to the site on Titnore Lane, which forms part of the Northbrook College car park on the west side of the campus buildings.

During a meeting of Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee, members found themselves torn between complaints from neighbouring homes about noise and pollution, and fears from Compass that the company would close if it could not stay on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Compass, which keeps up to 40 buses on the site, said a ‘wide and varied search’ for a new home had been carried out since its lease for a site in Durrington was not renewed in 2021.

Part of the college site

He added: “We acknowledge this may not be the perfect site but, with careful monitoring and correct control measures put in place, it could be a suitable home here for all parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council received ten letters objecting to the plans, with concerns also raised by its own environmental officer.

The objections described the increase in noise and vibration from the vehicles from 5am onwards as ‘unacceptable’.

Another mentioned that, during the summer of 2022, the arrival of workers in the early hours disturbed seagulls which nest near the college, adding: “The level of noise generated from the college’s 20+ nesting common herring gull birds is fairly obscene at this time in the morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chairman Helen Silman (Lab, Heene) who said she found it ‘very hard to accept’ that the college car park was the only place the depot could be housed given the area covered by Compass.

Another concern was raised by county councillor Sean McDonald (Con, Northbrook) about Compass’s plan to enter and leave the site via the emergency access point onto Titnore Lane rather than via Littlehampton Road.