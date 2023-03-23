A controversial housing development between Newick and North Chailey has been deferred after returning for a fresh look by Lewes planners.

Last Wednesday (March 15), Lewes District Council’s planning committee reconsidered proposals to build 21 homes on a green field site to the west of Oxbottom Lane, approving the scheme for a second time.

The scheme had previously been approved at a planning committee meeting in February, but was referred back for a ‘fresh resolution’ following a procedural complaint.

As discussion began, a council lawyer confirmed that this complaint was based on whether the committee had been ‘properly constituted’ during the February meeting. It is understood this was based on Cllr Jim Lord’s position as a replacement for Cllr Tom Jones, who had resigned from the committee on health grounds in winter last year.

Development's proposed layout

While the council maintains that Cllr Lord had been properly appointed prior to the February hearing, the committee formally confirmed his appointment before the scheme’s second hearing.

Despite the previous approval, committee members (several of whom hadn’t been present for the previous debate) were told to reconsider the application as a ‘fresh’ scheme.

As a result, the committee went back over issues such as drainage, local infrastructure and the development’s impact on the boundaries of Newick and North Chailey.

Issues around the local drainage network sparked particular concerns among committee members, ultimately resulting in the application being deferred in hopes of securing additional details before a further hearing.

This decision came after a motion to approve the scheme in line with officer advice failed to secure enough votes in support.