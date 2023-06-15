An application to allow the life-saving equipment to be put in place was given the nod by Arun District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (June 7).
Because the town hall, which was built in 1929, is Grade II listed, the council had to consider whether installing the defibrillator would be harmful to what is seen as an historical asset.
The meeting was told that there would be ‘less than substantial harm at the lower end’ – the least amount of harm you can have.
One planning officer said: “The public benefits from having an extra defibrillator in that location are clear.
“The potential of a life-saving piece of equipment, accessible to the public, is significant and that outweighs the less than substantial harm that has been identified.”
