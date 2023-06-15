NationalWorldTV
Defibrillator to be installed outside Bognor Regis Town Hall

A wall-mounted defibrillator is to be installed outside Bognor Regis Town Hall.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST

An application to allow the life-saving equipment to be put in place was given the nod by Arun District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (June 7).

Because the town hall, which was built in 1929, is Grade II listed, the council had to consider whether installing the defibrillator would be harmful to what is seen as an historical asset.

The meeting was told that there would be ‘less than substantial harm at the lower end’ – the least amount of harm you can have.

Proposed location of defribrillatorProposed location of defribrillator
Proposed location of defribrillator

One planning officer said: “The public benefits from having an extra defibrillator in that location are clear.

“The potential of a life-saving piece of equipment, accessible to the public, is significant and that outweighs the less than substantial harm that has been identified.”

To view the application, log on to www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for BR/64/23/PL.

