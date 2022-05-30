Outline permission to redevelop the Richmond Arms site in London Road was granted by Arun District Council in January 2019, but a subsequent reserved matters application for a 3.5 storey-high building containing ten flats was refused by officers in April 2021.

The developer appealed against this decision and planning inspector has approved the plans in a decision notice published on Tuesday (May 24).

Their report suggested that the location, set slightly apart from the surrounding development and next to the railway line, would mean a larger and taller building as proposed ‘would sit appropriately within the street scene’.

Proposed block of flats in London Road, Bognor Regis

The inspector added: “It would add visual interest to the surrounding context and because of the distances to the neighbouring development, it would not appear over dominant in relation to the surrounding buildings.

"The design with bays and balconies would add further visual interest. The fact that there are no other examples of buildings with balconies or mansard roofs in the local area does not, in my view, suggest that it would not be appropriate to introduce such features on this building, particularly given the variety of styles of development in the local area.”

When it comes to the existing pub, the inspector said they had insufficient information before them to conclude that the building should be regarded as a non-designated heritage asset.

They added: “Moreover, and even if it were demonstrated that there is some heritage value to the building as it stands, I have found that the proposal would respect the character and appearance of the local area and the setting of the two nearby non-designated heritage assets.

The Richmond Arms

"The provision of ten flats in a generally sustainable location and taking account of the Council’s serious shortfall in terms of providing a five year housing land supply weighs heavily in favour of the scheme. These benefits, in my view, significantly outweigh the loss of this building.”