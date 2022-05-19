Demolition of Eartham property withdrawn

The proposal would have seen a building on Eartham Lane demolished and a replacement building where the former property used to be.
The plans have been withdrawn following five written objections to the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal.
Eartham Parish Council did however support the application, describing the current building on Eartham Lane as an ‘eyesore’ and ‘uninhabitable’.
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/00689/FUL