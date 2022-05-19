Demolition of Eartham property withdrawn

Plans to demolish a Eartham property have been withdrawn.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 4:09 pm
Plans to demolish a house in Eartham have been withdrawn.
Plans to demolish a house in Eartham have been withdrawn.

The proposal would have seen a building on Eartham Lane demolished and a replacement building where the former property used to be.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The plans have been withdrawn following five written objections to the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal.

Eartham Parish Council did however support the application, describing the current building on Eartham Lane as an ‘eyesore’ and ‘uninhabitable’.

To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/00689/FUL