Plans to demolish two homes in Steyning and replace them with a block of 14 flats have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application for the corner of Shooting Field and Toomey Road, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (November 15).

Councillors deferred the application in June to give planning officers time to consider water neutrality issues and to give the applicant time to look into adding more parking spaces and improving disabled-access to the building.

Amended plans for the latter two were submitted, including two extra parking spaces, taking the total to 12.

Artist's impression of the Steyning development

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the issue of water neutrality, the meeting was told that this would be achieved through a combination of rainwater harvesting and off-setting at two other sites.

The off-setting essentially means that the other sites – Steyning Football Club and an unfinished four-bedroom house at Robins Wood – would reduce the amount of water they use.

A S106 legal agreement between the applicant and the football club owner will see more water-efficient sinks and lavatories fitted at the ground, as well as flow restrictors in the showers to reduce overall consumption.

Bob Platt (Green, Steyning & Ashurst) said the plans were ‘acceptable’, adding: “If the measures proposed by the applicant are accepted by Natural England then the reason for refusal of the application has been overcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were approved unanimously.