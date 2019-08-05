Department for Transport role for Lewes MP

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield has been appointed as parliamentary private secretary to new Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The appointment will require Ms Caulfield to directly assist the Secretary of State in his official departmental and parliamentary duties.

The role also involves working cross-party with all MPs to gather support for upcoming transport policy, and to feed the thoughts and ideas of backbenchers back to the Department for Transport.

Ms Caulfield said on Twitter: “Delighted to have been appointed PPS to the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Lots to do to prepare for leaving the EU on 31st October, but also to improve passenger experience on all forms of public transport.”

Mr Shapps was appointed by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, replacing the previous Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.