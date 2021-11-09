Deputy leader of Lewes District Council says new government funding brings ‘tangible benefits for our communities'

Increased funding to three community projects in Lewes will help businesses to 'grow and connect with local people', according to the deputy leader of Lewes District Council, James MacCleary.

'The Innovation Masters Programme', 'Sustainable Wine and Cultural Tourism' and 'Minding the Gaps' schemes will all receive a percentage of the £1.8m awarded to the Lewes district as part of the UK Government's 'Community Renewal Fund'.

This latest announcement is more good news for the Lewes District Council, following last month’s successful bid to the Government's ‘Levelling Up Fund’ , which secured £12.68 million for the regeneration of Newhaven.

Deputy leader of Lewes District Council, James MacCleary said: All three of these excellent schemes will help businesses in the district to grow and connect with local people looking for work."

Cllr MacCleary, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Prosperity, said: “There is an untapped potential in Lewes that can flourish and I hope these projects are the catalyst that will make it happen and provide real, tangible benefits for our communities.”

According to a council press release, the 'Innovation Masters Programme' will look to work directly with businesses to ‘improve economic performance’. While the 'Minding the Gaps' scheme will offer 'tailored employment-related support' to individuals ‘who lack confidence and motivation’ in the labour market.

The Sustainable Wine and Cultural Tourism project - which will receive £750,000 of the £1.8m fund - will seek to create a ‘global brand for wine and cultural tourism’ in the district.

Cllr MacCleary, said: “We have a flourishing wine industry locally and the council is very keen to support that and make the most of it to benefit the wider local economy and bring more visitors to our area.

“It is wonderful to see some funding to boost that sector and help our local producers to unlock more of their potential.”