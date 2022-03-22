Detailed plans for 130 homes on edge of Hassocks approved

Despite a strong campaign, outline permission to build on fields east of London Road behind the Friars Oak pub was granted by Mid Sussex District Council in 2019.

The first application for the site, known as Friars Oaks Fields just north of Shepherds Walk, was supported by the council in 2016, but called in by the Secretary of State.

A planning inspector recommended refusal due to the absence of any measures to improve the safety of the unmanned railway crossing.

Proposed site layout of 130 home development behind Friars Oak pub in Hassocks

This was accepted by the Secretary of State.

A second revised application was refused by the council in November 2018, a decision which went to appeal and was subsequently won by the developer in November 2019.

While this was going on a third application was approved by the council’s committee in July 2019.

A reserved matters application, setting out the detailed layout and design of the development, was approved by the council’s district planning committee on Thursday (March 17).

According to the Lib Dems ‘it has been clear that an estate on this site goes against the wishes of the local community’ with the village already having more than met realistic housing requirements leading to residents campaigning to protect ‘this valuable greenfield site’. They described how legitimate concerns were raised by the parish council over important aspects of the final plans.

Sue Hatton, one of three Lib Dem district councillors representing Hassocks, voted against the plans last week.

Speaking after the meeting, she said: “The Liberal Democrats have always supported the idea of sensible, sustainable housing developments, so long as they are affordable, and adequately supported by infrastructure such as roads, public transport and schools.

“It is good news that a safe foot crossing under the railway, which we have campaigned for, has at last been built. But we are astonished that the developer has been allowed to avoid new government energy efficiency regulations because they do not come into effect until June.

“When the new estate is added to the two other major new sites on London Road, and the forthcoming 500 homes site just across the railway, it will unfortunately just put local roads, schools and services under even more stress.”

