The next stage of a controversial housing development in Barcombe has been refused by Lewes planners.

On Wednesday (December 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee turned down an application to build 26 new homes on land north of High Street, also known as the Bridgelands site.

While the site already has outline approval, the committee was concerned about unresolved issues around flooding as well as the site’s proposed layout.

The committee was initially minded to defer the scheme, to allow developer Rydon Homes to come forward with a redesign, but officers advised a outright refusal would be more appropriate.

Proposed layout of the development

The committee’s concerns echoed those of objectors, who argued that the proposed layout may not be compatible with the final drainage plans needed to prevent flooding.

Some of the objectors’ concerns were aired by ward councillor Isabelle Linington (Con), who said: “The consequences of getting this wrong are that nearby houses will be flooded with both water runoff and sewage. It is your responsibility to be satisfied you are approving a development that will not make the current situation worse. Can you honestly do that on the information you’ve seen so far?

“I hope you agree with me that there are too many contradictions and fundamental issues that are not resolved for you to agree the reserved matters today.”

Similar concerns had been raised by Barcombe Parish Council, which argued the layout should be more similar to the indicative plans submitted as part of the outline scheme. The parish council and other objectors took particular issue with blocks of housing on front of the site.

Shortly before the meeting, Rydon Homes, the developer behind the scheme, had submitted additional reports seeking to clarify their position on drainage. Representatives for the developer also pointed out that the site was in a low flood risk area and argued the proposed layout could accommodate any measures thought to be necessary.

The committee initially argued for a deferral, as they felt further information and more time to consider the information already provided would be needed to make their decision.

