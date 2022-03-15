Detailed plans for new office space in Oving submitted

Detailed plans for an office space in Oving have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220315-135957001

The plans were first given outlining planning permission in 2019 for 9240 square metres of office space with landscaped amenities and vehicle parking, located at Springfield Park on the A259 Eastbound in Oving.

The application submitted is for the details of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the site.

The proposal will see the development of three units, one 59,137 square feet, one 20,340 square feet and the other being 18,137 square feet.

The largest unit will be a large warehouse comprising two storey of offices on the eastern side of the unit and will come with parking spaces on the south side of the building.

At the South-West of the building there would be a large concrete yard with space for HGV turning.

The smallest of the units will also comprise of a large warehouse and two storeys of offices space at the eastern end of the building. The building will also have parking on two sides with disabled, EV, motorcycle and cycle spaces.

To view the full application visit Chichester District’s planning portal using the reference 22/00377/REM