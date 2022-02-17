Detailed plans for Southwater retirement homes submitted

Last year Churchill Retirement Living consulted on proposals to build the complex on the former Roundstone Caravan site off Worthing Road.

It plans to knock down a two-storey sales and office building currently on the site to build the complex but says that the homes to the rear of the caravan site and access to them would be retained.

A total of 36 retirement flats and six cottages would be built.

Retirement flats are planned for this site off Worthing Road in Southwater

The development would include a lodge manager’s office, reception, communal facilities, guest suite, parking and landscaping.

Roundstone Caravans announced in October that it was winding up the sales side of its business after 70 years.

In total 25 of the flats would have one bedroom and 11 have two bedrooms. All six cottages would have two bedrooms each.

According to the applicant: “It is evident that there is critical need for the delivery of older people housing in the district and a significant pressing need within the administrative boundary of the council.

“This planning application proposal will contribute towards delivering these much needed homes, including older people housing.”

The properties are sold with a lease containing an age restriction of 60 years or over, or those 60 and over with a spouse or partner of at least 55.

However the average age of purchasers in these types of apartments is 79 year old and typically occupied by a widow.

A lodge manager provides assistance and security for the owners of the apartments, a video entry system is linked to owners’ televisions, there would be a communal lobby, lift, lounge, garden area, bin store, parking area and mobility scooter store alongside a guest suite for relatives of owners who wish to stay overnight.