‘Devastated’ Worthing businesses owner faces being forced to relocate after 34 years

Plans to demolish 52 Ann Street and 2-7 High Street and replace the buildings with new emergency accommodation, a café, and a creative hub were approved on Wednesday February 16.

Those who supported the scheme said it would be vital for much-needed accommodation, with an extension to Colonnade House providing additional space for creative businesses to work and grow.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the plans will see the demolition of several established business premises.

Independent dress designer Carolyn Keyes (Google Maps Street View)

Dress designer Carolyn Keyes has been based at three High Street for 34 years and says the new plans will force her – and a tailor at number seven – to shut up shop.

Speaking during a Worthing Borough Council planning meeting, she said her lease had been terminated.

“We don’t want to move but we are being forced to do so by the sound of it,” said Ms Keyes.

“We bring hundreds of people to town from a wide catchment area who then go on to shop and buy in the town, adding considerable value to the local economy and supporting people in the creative sector.

“We will do our best to find somewhere else if we have to move but we haven’t been able to find anywhere yet and we’re devastated to think the whole place is being knocked down.”

The professional designer has been sewing since a young age and opened her first shop, Carolyn Keyes Boutique, in 1988 – something she described as ‘a dream come true’.

She also expressed concern that works could affect footfall for nearby businesses.

“These highly visible iconic buildings, listed locally as of historic interest and being part of the South Street Conservation Area, have stood the test of time and are part of Worthing’s heritage,” Ms Keyes added.

“The only reason number five is in such a poor state is because it has been neglected for over 15 years.”

The plans were approved this week after several false starts dating back to April last year.

But they divided the planning committee with Conservative members voting in favour and Labour members refusing to vote at all.

Sue Dare, of the Adur and Worthing Trust, said the scheme would give creative businesses a chance to ‘grow in a supported way’.