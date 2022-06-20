Developer reveals plans for 400 homes south of Uckfield

Indicative layout of proposed homes south of Uckfield

Castlefort Homes is preparing proposals for Horstedpond Farm just east of Lewes Road and to the north of its junction with the A22.

The site is made up of a mix of field parcels. Horstedpond Wood, outside the site, is to the south east, and the northern boundary of the site runs parallel to the Ridgewood stream.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as 400 homes, of which 140 would be affordable, a new children’s play area would be included, alongside walking routes to the Millennium Green, open and accessible green space and financial contributions towards local recreational facilities.

The developer says it will aim to retain and protect areas of ecological value including hedgerows, trees and woodland by ‘making sure the development respects the natural features and enhances connectivity and access for residents to the countryside’.

It is also keen to promote walking and cycling across the site through a network of routes and ensure it is well connected and sustainable. Part of this would be through a partnership with Brighton and Hove Buses.

A spokesman for the developer said: “There is a demonstrable need in Uckfield and Wealden for more homes. WealdendDistrict is already falling behind in housing land supply, meaning that local young people wanting to own property are having to go elsewhere.