No environmental impact assessment is needed for a 95 home development between Fontwell and Walberton, according to Arun District Council.

Welbeck Land Limited submitted a request for a screening opinion, to see if it would need an EIA to accompany any future applications relating to specific details of the development proposed for land east of Wandleys Lane

Outline plans for the development have been submitted to the council, with a number of areas across Arun facing the threat of speculative development due to housing targets not being met.

Neil Crowther, the council’s group head of planning, said in his decision on the submission of an EIA: “The site is not environmentally sensitive, and any environmental impacts are likely to be localised in nature.

Walberton 95 Homes Development indicative layout (Credit: Arun planning portal)

“The cumulative effect of new residential development in this part of the Fontwell area will alter the character of the area, extend the settlement to the south and result in a loss of countryside.

“It will result in greater impacts on the local highways and greater pressure on existing infrastructure.

“However, the proposed up to 95 homes, when considered alongside approved developments, will not likely result in any significant impacts and any harm will be local to Fontwell and surrounding areas.”

The decisions noted a 400 home development nearby that was approved in 2016, adjacent to Wandleys Lane, had already seen some investment in infrastructure.

The decision also noted that although no EIA was required, this did not mean the development’s impact was being overlooked, as a section 106 agreement and the Community Infrastructure Levy would be used to mitigate financial burden on the council and the area if the plans were approved.

Landscaping and road and pavement works around Wandleys Lane, the main road into the development, could be used to mitigate the impact on the environment and the road respectively.

An EIA was found unnecessary on the same site for a development for 157 homes in September 2017, according to the developer.

The current outline application for the site currently has 67 letters of representation, or objections, lodged with the council.