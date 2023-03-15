A developer has put forward plans to create new apartments in a residential area of Hastings.

In an application submitted to Hastings Borough Council, developer EJN Enterprises is seeking planning permission to create a seven-unit apartment building by extending and converting a three-bedroom house at 25 Eversley Road.

Under the proposals, the existing semi-detached building would be split into two apartments, while an extension containing five more units would be built to its side.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The envisioned design aims to achieve a positive development of the non-utilised land of the property and create a sympathetic addition to the existing site.

CGI of proposed new apartments

“The choice of materials, window positioning and detailing are a direct response to the existing building.

“Overall the scheme would be a positive addition, as it complements the existing building, it is sympathetic to the direct neighbouring context while providing the much needed additional residential units within Hastings Borough.”

The existing building sits on a corner plot at the junction of Eversley Road and Eversley Crescent and is bordered by a large amount of garden land. A portion of this garden land would be retained, with the rest to be taken up by the extension and a new off-road car park.

The car park would have room for seven vehicles as well as secure bicycle storage.

