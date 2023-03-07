A new £8.3million housing development in Cuckfield has been launched.

Sigma Homes is delivering 13 energy-efficient homes at Hanlye View at the site of the former Court Meadow School, which has been vacant for a decade.

Accessed off Hanlye Lane, work started on the 1.53-acre site last year, following the receipt of planning approval from Mid-Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine of the 13 homes have now been placed on the market, priced from £730,000.

CGI of planned new Cuckfield development

Ranging in size from 1,100 – 1,707 sq ft, the first of the three- and four-bedroom houses will be ready to move into before the end of September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New trees and hedgerows will be planted as part of the scheme, delivering biodiversity net gains.

The 13 homes will also benefit from electric car charging points and high levels of insulation, to achieve a high EPC-B rating.

Sigma Homes will be supporting the local community, with more than £208,000 being donated as part of S106 agreements to schools, health services, and other local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Potton, chief executive at Sigma Homes, said: “We are delighted to have launched our Hanlye View scheme. The redevelopment of this site will revitalise vacant land, while enhancing the local area with much needed high-quality homes.

“This development has already received a lot of early interest, highlighting the popularity of Cuckfield and the desirability of this affluent neighbourhood. Hanlye View is situated in an excellent location, which prospective buyers may struggle to find elsewhere in the village.”